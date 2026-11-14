📢 How to follow and take part in Iowa utility case hearings

The Iowa Utilities Commission (IUC) holds formal “contested case” hearings on things like utility rates, power plants, transmission lines, and hazardous liquid pipelines.

During a hearing, the Commission Chair explains the process, witnesses are sworn in, and most testimony comes from pre-filed written statements that are then questioned under oath. After the hearing, commissioners review the full record and later issue a written final decision and order—no decisions are made on the spot.

You can:

Follow a case: Create an account at efs.iowa.gov , use Docket Search , and subscribe to a docket for email updates.

Create an account at , use , and subscribe to a docket for email updates. File comments: Online form at iuc.iowa.gov (“File a Comment in an Open Docket”) Email: [email protected] Mail: Iowa Utilities Commission, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069



Be sure to include the docket number. Comments and letters become public record.

Upcoming proceedings include proposed generating stations in Scott County (Nov 17–19) and Linn County (Dec 7–10).

For filing help, email [email protected] or call 515-725-7300.