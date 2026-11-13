📅 Make a Fall Gnome from Clay – All Ages Workshop

Create a cute fall garden gnome from clay at the Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio using simple pinch-pot techniques. You’ll add fall accessories like a scarf, decorate with color, and your 4"x4"x5" project will be fired twice in the kiln with a clear glaze.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person

Ages: 5+ (kids 5–7 must come with a paying adult who is also registered)

Location: Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio (ICCGS)

Finished gnomes will be ready for pickup about 3 weeks after the class at ICCGS.

Pre-registration is required.

Register online by November 14, 2026 at the event link provided in the listing.