📅 Clayton Ridge daily school update for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 Lunch today: Loaded baked potato, hot dog, seasoned fries, focaccia bread, pizza bar, garden salad, chilled or fresh fruit, and milk. Birthdays: Happy birthday to Tate Armstrong today. Weekend birthdays: Avery Meyer (Sat.), Madi Thomas, JB Buckman, Quinn Kregel, Zoey Rice, and Baylen Ludovissy. Sports shuttle: Leaves Garnavillo every school day (except Wednesday) at 5:30 PM. High school: JV/Varsity Girls Basketball @ Bellevue – dismiss at 3:15 PM, bus leaves at 3:30 PM. Middle school: MS Dance tonight in the Guttenberg Cafeteria , 6:30–8:30 PM . Shuttle bus leaves Garnavillo at 6:15 PM and returns to Garnavillo at 8:45 PM .

in the , . Wrestlers dismiss at 2:45 PM. MS Wrestling parents: Athletes will be bused to Elkader and back each day for practice.

and back each day for practice. On Mondays , confirm if your son will be dropped at 2:50 PM (MS) or 3:05 PM (Garnavillo park) , or if you need home pickup .

, confirm if your son will be dropped at or , or if you need . Meet and season schedules are available via the provided links. Rosters and dismissal lists for 2026–2027 HS/MS fall and winter sports and HS student organizations are also posted.

More Info: 11/13/26 #49 - Clayton Ridge Community School Dist...