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Clayton Ridge Nov. 13 school lunch, dance, and sports updates
📅 Clayton Ridge daily school update for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
Lunch today: Loaded baked potato, hot dog, seasoned fries, focaccia bread, pizza bar, garden salad, chilled or fresh fruit, and milk.
Birthdays: Happy birthday to Tate Armstrong today. Weekend birthdays: Avery Meyer (Sat.), Madi Thomas, JB Buckman, Quinn Kregel, Zoey Rice, and Baylen Ludovissy.
Sports shuttle: Leaves Garnavillo every school day (except Wednesday) at 5:30 PM.
High school:
- JV/Varsity Girls Basketball @ Bellevue – dismiss at 3:15 PM, bus leaves at 3:30 PM.
Middle school:
- MS Dance tonight in the Guttenberg Cafeteria, 6:30–8:30 PM.
- Shuttle bus leaves Garnavillo at 6:15 PM and returns to Garnavillo at 8:45 PM.
- Wrestlers dismiss at 2:45 PM.
MS Wrestling parents:
- Athletes will be bused to Elkader and back each day for practice.
- On Mondays, confirm if your son will be dropped at 2:50 PM (MS) or 3:05 PM (Garnavillo park), or if you need home pickup.
- Meet and season schedules are available via the provided links.
Rosters and dismissal lists for 2026–2027 HS/MS fall and winter sports and HS student organizations are also posted.
More Info: 11/13/26 #49 - Clayton Ridge Community School Dist...
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