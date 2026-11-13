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Audubon
📅 Nativity of the Lord at Audubon City Park Nov 28
10 days ago
📅 Nativity of the Lord at Audubon City Park
There will be a Nativity of the Lord event at Audubon City Park, Audubon, IA 50025 on November 28, 2026 from 5:00–6:00 PM.
If you’re interested in a community Christmas-season gathering, you can head to the park at that time and join in. The listing does not include more details about the program, cost, or what to bring.
More Info: The Nativity of the Lord - Audubon County
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