📅 Nativity of the Lord at Audubon City Park

There will be a Nativity of the Lord event at Audubon City Park, Audubon, IA 50025 on November 28, 2026 from 5:00–6:00 PM.

If you’re interested in a community Christmas-season gathering, you can head to the park at that time and join in. The listing does not include more details about the program, cost, or what to bring.