💰 Affordable “not-hospital” food at Greene Café in Jefferson

The Greene Café at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson is open to everyone, not just patients and staff.

Local food reviewers Chow Down in J-Town recently tried a big spread—quesabirria tacos with charro beans and cilantro-lime rice, tomato bisque, bruschetta chicken panini, and margarita cheesecake—and came away calling it “high-end” and “one of the area’s best-kept secrets.”

You can eat there:

Monday–Friday breakfast: 7–9:30 a.m.

Monday–Friday lunch: 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

They offer a daily hot meal, specialty sandwich and soup, salad bar, grill items, and grab-and-go options. A meal of two quesabirria tacos with beans and rice is under $7.50.

To find it, enter the main doors, turn left, and follow the hallway.

For the full review, visit the Chow Down in J-Town blog or the Jefferson Matters Facebook page.