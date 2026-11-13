💉 Expert surgery options now available close to home

If you’ve been told you might need surgery, you don’t have to travel far. Decatur County Hospital in Leon offers a wide range of surgical care so you can stay near family and work.

Specialists available at DCH include:

Gynecology/gynecologic oncology – Dr. Elizabeth Dubil

Electrophysiology (heart rhythm) – Dr. Andrew Kaplan

Dermatology & Mohs skin cancer surgery – Dr. Oben Ojong

Ear, nose & throat (ENT) – Dr. Austin Bancroft

Orthopedic surgery (including direct anterior hip replacement) – Dr. Daniel Reinhardt

Urology – Dr. Brian Gallagher

Podiatry – Dr. Randy Metzger

DCH has modern surgical and endoscopy suites and a team focused on comfort, clear communication, and coordinated care before and after surgery.

To ask about local surgical options or set up a visit, call 641-446-2285.