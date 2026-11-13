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Leon
💉 Local surgical specialists now available in Leon
10 days ago
💉 Expert surgery options now available close to home
If you’ve been told you might need surgery, you don’t have to travel far. Decatur County Hospital in Leon offers a wide range of surgical care so you can stay near family and work.
Specialists available at DCH include:
- Gynecology/gynecologic oncology – Dr. Elizabeth Dubil
- Electrophysiology (heart rhythm) – Dr. Andrew Kaplan
- Dermatology & Mohs skin cancer surgery – Dr. Oben Ojong
- Ear, nose & throat (ENT) – Dr. Austin Bancroft
- Orthopedic surgery (including direct anterior hip replacement) – Dr. Daniel Reinhardt
- Urology – Dr. Brian Gallagher
- Podiatry – Dr. Randy Metzger
DCH has modern surgical and endoscopy suites and a team focused on comfort, clear communication, and coordinated care before and after surgery.
To ask about local surgical options or set up a visit, call 641-446-2285.
More Info: Expert Surgical Care | Leon, IA
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