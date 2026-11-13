📅 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation Party

The Sioux Center Public Library is hosting a graduation ceremony for kids who have finished the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program. This party celebrates young readers and their families for reaching a big early literacy goal.

This event is for children and their accompanying adults — drop-offs are not allowed, so plan to stay and join in the fun.

The library notes:

Accessibility: If you need accommodations, contact the library so they can help.

If you need accommodations, contact the library so they can help. Food allergies: They cannot guarantee that any food served is free from tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

They that any food served is free from tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Photos: Staff may take pictures for publicity and social media. If you do not want your or your child’s photo used, email Heidi at Heidi.Ouwinga@siouxcenterlibrary.org and they will honor your request.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and room location.