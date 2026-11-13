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Sioux Center
📅 Graduation party for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten readers
9 days ago
📅 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation Party
The Sioux Center Public Library is hosting a graduation ceremony for kids who have finished the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program. This party celebrates young readers and their families for reaching a big early literacy goal.
This event is for children and their accompanying adults — drop-offs are not allowed, so plan to stay and join in the fun.
The library notes:
- Accessibility: If you need accommodations, contact the library so they can help.
- Food allergies: They cannot guarantee that any food served is free from tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.
- Photos: Staff may take pictures for publicity and social media. If you do not want your or your child’s photo used, email Heidi at Heidi.Ouwinga@siouxcenterlibrary.org and they will honor your request.
Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and room location.
More Info: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation Party | ...
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