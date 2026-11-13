📅 Swap your old puzzles for new ones at the library

The Sioux Center Public Library is hosting its Bi-annual Puzzle Swap.

Bring in puzzles you’re done with (they must have all the pieces) on Friday, November 13. For each puzzle you drop off, you’ll get tickets.

Then come back on Saturday, November 14 to “shop” with your tickets and pick out new-to-you puzzles to enjoy during the winter months. Any leftover puzzles may be added to the library’s collection or donated.

If you have questions about accessibility or need accommodations, contact the library.

If you do not want to appear in event photos used for library publicity or social media, email Heidi.Ouwinga@siouxcenterlibrary.org and the library will honor your request.