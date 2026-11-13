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Mt Vernon
🏥 Mount Vernon, Iowa Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
4 days ago
Mount Vernon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to skilled nursing and mental health. If you’re licensed and want steady hours or just a side gig, there’s something here for you.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Hallmark Care Center
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Hallmark Care Center
- Location: Mount Vernon, IA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (6a–6p or 6p–6a; weekend package with +$5/hr incentive)
- Salary: Not listed
This skilled nursing role lets you choose from day, night, weekend package, or PRN shifts. You’ll supervise clinical staff, support infection control, and help shape a positive, resident-focused culture with benefits like tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.
MDS Coordinator RN – Hallmark Care Center
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Hallmark Care Center
- Location: Mount Vernon, IA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift M–F
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like detail and care planning more than bedside hustle. You’ll lead assessments, build and audit care plans, and guide the team so each resident’s needs are clearly documented and met, with strong benefits and room to grow.
Clinical Scribe – RN/LPN/CMA – Mt. Vernon Clinic (PRN)
- Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids
- Location: Mount Vernon, IA
- Type: PRN / Part-time, Day/Evening
- Salary: Hourly, rate not listed
Great fit if you enjoy fast-paced clinic work and EMR documentation. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with tests and injections, and scribe real-time in EPIC to keep visits smooth and records accurate.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist – Fridays Only (Veteran Assessments)
- Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (easy drive from Mount Vernon)
- Type: Part-time, Fridays only (9 a.m.–5 p.m.)
- Salary: $450–$600 per day, guaranteed (W-2)
Ideal side role if you want one meaningful day a week. You’ll do 1–3 one-time disability evaluations for Veterans in a low-stress setting—no ongoing therapy, no billing, and no nights or weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers can flex a bit on schedule or duties for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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