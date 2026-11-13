Mount Vernon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to skilled nursing and mental health. If you’re licensed and want steady hours or just a side gig, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Hallmark Care Center

Legacy Healthcare LLC / Location: Mount Vernon, IA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (6a–6p or 6p–6a; weekend package with +$5/hr incentive)

(6a–6p or 6p–6a; weekend package with incentive) Salary: Not listed

This skilled nursing role lets you choose from day, night, weekend package, or PRN shifts. You’ll supervise clinical staff, support infection control, and help shape a positive, resident-focused culture with benefits like tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Hallmark Care Center

Legacy Healthcare LLC / Location: Mount Vernon, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift M–F

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like detail and care planning more than bedside hustle. You’ll lead assessments, build and audit care plans, and guide the team so each resident’s needs are clearly documented and met, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Mercy Cedar Rapids

Location: Mount Vernon, IA

Type: PRN / Part-time, Day/Evening

Salary: Hourly, rate not listed

Great fit if you enjoy fast-paced clinic work and EMR documentation. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with tests and injections, and scribe real-time in EPIC to keep visits smooth and records accurate.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA (easy drive from Mount Vernon)

Type: Part-time, Fridays only (9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Salary: $450–$600 per day, guaranteed (W-2)

Ideal side role if you want one meaningful day a week. You’ll do 1–3 one-time disability evaluations for Veterans in a low-stress setting—no ongoing therapy, no billing, and no nights or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers can flex a bit on schedule or duties for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.