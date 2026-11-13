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📅 Union High Nov. 12 announcements: donations & yearbooks
📢 Union High Thursday announcements – Nov. 12, 2026
For Thursday, November 12, 2026 (Black Day #2) at Union Community High School:
Girls State Swim Stream: You can watch the girls state swim meet at https://watchighsau.com/.
Health II Class Project: Health II students are collecting donations to help 28 families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. A list of needed items is in the office. They are also accepting cash donations. Reach out to a Health II student with any questions.
2026–2027 Yearbooks: If you want to buy a 26–27 yearbook, order online at https://plicbooks.com/go/VAPFPG. This is a new process compared to past years. Contact Mrs. Vogeler with questions.
Lunch today: Mandarin orange chicken on fried rice (or hamburger on a bun), stir fry veggies, mandarin oranges, fruit/vegetable bar, and milk. Or choose a grab-and-go chef salad or uncrustable meal.
Office: Carter Anderson and Reese Anderson are asked to stop by the office.
More Info: Thursday, November 12th 2026 Black day #2 - Union ...
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