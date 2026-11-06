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📢 High cholesterol results? How to respond and get help
📢 High cholesterol? Here’s what to do next
If your recent lab work showed high cholesterol, it’s a sign to talk with your provider, not to panic.
Your provider will look at your full health picture, including LDL, HDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol, blood pressure, family history, age, lifestyle, and other conditions to understand your heart risk.
They may suggest:
- Eating for heart health: more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and fish, and fewer foods high in saturated and trans fats.
- Moving more: activities you enjoy like walking, biking, swimming, or dancing. Ask your provider what’s safe for you.
- Reaching a healthy weight: even modest weight loss can help some cholesterol numbers.
- Not smoking: quitting greatly lowers heart risk.
Some people also need cholesterol medication, especially if genetics or past heart problems raise their risk.
High cholesterol isn’t a personal failure—it’s information you can use to make a plan.
To talk with a provider at Crawford County Memorial Hospital, call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.
More Info: My Cholesterol Is High. Now What? - Crawford Count...
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