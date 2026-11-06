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Sheffield

📅 Monthly Thriller & Horror Book Club at Brickyard Bistro

8 days ago
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📅 Thriller & Horror Evening Book Club at Brickyard Bistro

Love a good scary read? There’s an Evening Bookclub that focuses on thriller and horror books.

The group meets at 6:30 pm on the 4th Thursday of every month at Brickyard Bistro in Sheffield, IA.

If you enjoy dark, twisty stories and want to chat about them with neighbors in a relaxed setting, just show up at the bistro at meeting time and join in.

More Info: Evening Bookclub @ Brickyard Bistro :: Sheffield P...

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