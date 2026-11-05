📣 Mount Pleasant, IA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Mount Pleasant has a nice mix of hands-on sales, tech-focused telecom, and casino marketing roles right now. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Mount Pleasant, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll grow business accounts, help manage team members, and use your automotive parts knowledge to keep commercial customers happy and coming back.

Employer: Uniti Group Inc. / Kinetic

Location: Mount Pleasant, IA (hybrid field role)

(hybrid field role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + uncapped monthly commissions; $5,000 sign-on bonus

B2B field sales role selling fiber internet and telecom solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Good fit if you’re a hunter-type salesperson who likes building a pipeline, closing deals, and earning commission with full benefits.

Employer: Great River Casino Resort

Location: Mount Pleasant, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the VIP Hosts, Telemarketers, and Resort Club staff at the casino, focusing on player development and promotions. You’ll design and manage marketing events, handle guest issues, and help grow the casino’s player base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.