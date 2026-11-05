📢 Free garlic seed packets and class at Webb Shadle Library

📅 Learn to Grow Garlic + Free Seed Packets

Want to try growing your own garlic? Stop by Webb Shadle Public Library to pick up a free packet from ISU Extension and Outreach. The packet includes presentation slides and easy tips on how to grow garlic at home.

This Free Seed Program: Garlic is a team effort between Marion County libraries, including:

Webb Shadle Public Library

Knoxville Public Library

Pella Public Library

Melcher-Dallas Public Library

The next garlic session will be on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Webb Shadle Public Library.

You can grab the packet anytime the library is open, then come back for the next session to keep learning and growing through the season.