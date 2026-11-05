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Melcher-Dallas

📢 Free garlic seed packets and class at Webb Shadle Library

4 days ago
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📅 Learn to Grow Garlic + Free Seed Packets

Want to try growing your own garlic? Stop by Webb Shadle Public Library to pick up a free packet from ISU Extension and Outreach. The packet includes presentation slides and easy tips on how to grow garlic at home.

This Free Seed Program: Garlic is a team effort between Marion County libraries, including:

  • Webb Shadle Public Library
  • Knoxville Public Library
  • Pella Public Library
  • Melcher-Dallas Public Library

The next garlic session will be on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Webb Shadle Public Library.

You can grab the packet anytime the library is open, then come back for the next session to keep learning and growing through the season.

More Info: GROWING GARLIC FREE SEED (1ST SESSION) PROGRAM – W...

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