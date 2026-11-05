🏭 Mount Pleasant, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mount Pleasant’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hearth & Home Technologies

Hearth & Home Technologies Location: Mount Pleasant, IA

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential (based on 3+ years experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Shift: Mon–Thu, 4:00 PM – 2:20 AM, OT as needed

This role is great if you already have 3+ years in manufacturing and like variety—assembly, hand tools, press brake, and rotating through different roles. Strong Day 1 benefits (PTO, holidays, health, 401k match) plus extras like profit sharing and tuition reimbursement make this a strong long-term option.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: 305 North Iris Rd, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641

Pay: $18.04–$19.00/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd Shift, 3:30 PM – 12:00 AM

You’ll run CNC-controlled machines (presses, lasers, rolling mills), load bar material, and inspect parts in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want medical, dental, vision from day 1, plus PTO, holidays, 401k, and training opportunities.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Mount Pleasant, IA

Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tue–Fri, 3:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Perfect if you like warehouse work and staying active—loading/unloading, sorting pallets, and keeping production moving. Prior forklift experience helps, but they’ll train and certify you if needed, and the package includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.