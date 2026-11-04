📅 WCV Stuart November: Attendance, Health & Key Dates

📅 WCV Stuart November: Attendance, Health, Food Help & Key Dates

The November newsletter from WCV Stuart Elementary covers student recognition, daily routines, health rules, food support, and important dates.

Wildcat of the Month & PBIS

Each month, teachers pick one student from their class as “Wildcat of the Month.” These students show respect, responsibility, and safety on a regular basis. The newsletter also points families to the WCV PBIS Parent Guide and the PBIS Behavior Flow Chart, plus links to the menu, activities calendar, transportation info, and the Stuart Elementary Student Handbook.

Arrival & Dismissal Reminders

Students may be dropped off on the playground after 7:45 AM.

If your child’s arrival or dismissal plans change, please tell the office. For end-of-day transportation changes, the office must be notified by 2:30 PM. The school notes that student safety is the top priority and thanks families for clear communication.

Attendance & Medical Documentation

WCV stresses that consistent attendance is key to student success.

If your child misses school for illness or injury and sees a healthcare provider, send any doctor’s note or official medical documentation to the main office as soon as you can.

Absences with official medical documentation are exempt from the state’s 10% reporting count. A parent call or note saying a child is sick helps daily records but does not remove that absence from the state’s count.

Key November Dates

11/1 – Daylight Savings Time

– Daylight Savings Time 11/4 – 1:30 PM dismissal

– 11/11 – 1:30 PM dismissal and Veteran’s Day Program (see flyer)

– and (see flyer) 11/12 – Picture retakes ; if your child missed or needs a retake, order forms are in the front office with Michelle

– ; if your child missed or needs a retake, order forms are in the front office with 11/18 – School Board Meeting at 7:00 PM

– 11/20 – PTO Hat Day Fundraiser

– 11/25, 11/26, 11/27 – No school – Thanksgiving Break

Weekend Food Backpack Program

Families who could use extra food support can sign up for a weekend food bag.

Get a permission slip from the front office or Nurse Mendy .

or . Fill it out and return it.

Each Friday, students with completed forms quietly receive a bag with nutritious, easy-to-prepare items to help stretch meals over the weekend.

Questions can go to Nurse Mendy at mberner@wcv.k12.ia.us or 515-523-1018.

Health Policy Highlights

Fever: Must be fever-free for 24 hours without medicine before returning. Fever = 100.3°F or higher .

Must be before returning. Fever = . Hand, foot, and mouth disease: Stay home if there is oozing or a fever . Healing can take up to 7 days before return.

Stay home if there is or a . Healing can take before return. Vomiting: Must be vomit-free for 24 hours before returning.

Must be before returning. Pink eye: May return once prescription eye drops have been started.

May return once have been started. Strep throat: Must be on an antibiotic for at least 24 hours before returning.

Must be on an before returning. Coughs and colds: Mild symptoms are okay at school. If a cough is constant or distracting, the nurse will be consulted. If your child needs multiple cough drops, send them with your child; the teacher can keep them on the desk.

Parents are invited to contact the nurse with any questions or concerns.

Cold Weather & Recess

Students go outside for recess when the “feels like” temperature is 15°F or warmer. Families are asked to send warm jackets, hats, and other winter gear.

To play in the snow, students need boots and snow pants. The school is happy to accept donations of outgrown winter gear.

Thank You to Local Businesses

The school gives a big thank you to local businesses that supported fall activities. Families are invited to look at Facebook for photos. Recognized businesses include: