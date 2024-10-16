Open in App
    Iowa City council closer to kratom ban, new tobacco license restrictions. What to know:

    By Ryan Hansen, Iowa City Press-Citizen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD0IY_0w95jDQT00

    Tobacco and kratom sales again took center stage at the Iowa City City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

    At its previous meeting, the board moved toward changing its rules around the issuance of new tobacco licenses and shifted toward imposing an outright ban on the sale of kratom within city limits.

    On Tuesday, it reversed course on a grandfather rights change and tightened its vote considerably over a kratom ban.

    Here's what you should know:

    Tobacco debate hinges on grandfather rights

    As the council continued consideration of an ordinance code change that places some new limits on tobacco permits, the discussion again centered around a business owner's grandfather rights.

    More: Hakes: Iowa woman’s captivating calligraphy: Could she be a modern-day monk?

    Applicants will not be approved for new licenses if their business is within 500 feet of schools, universities or other tobacco shops under a proposed ordinance change.

    Locations that are "actively selling" tobacco once the ordinance changes will maintain their rights to do business in the soon-to-be banned areas. Those rights can be forfeited for four reasons:

    • If the permit expires and is not renewed for 60 days or more.
    • If the permit is revoked by the city for a violation.
    • If the business undergoes a "change of use" as defined in city zoning code , for example changing from a convenience store to a clothing store.
    • If a business has not sold tobacco products for 90 days.

    With two councilors absent at the previous meeting, the five-member group moved by a 3-2 vote to extend grandfather rights to businesses that stop selling tobacco for one year.

    On Tuesday, it returned that final point to 90 days by a vote of 5-2. At each meeting, Mayor Bruce Teague and those voting with him have expressed concern over whether renovations would halt rights for long-time businesses.

    By returning the ordinance to 90 days, City Attorney Eric Goers said that amounted to a substantive change and restarts the passage process. The council is expected to revisit this change at its Nov. 4 meeting.

    Goers did suggest that the council could "collapse" the readings at its next meeting, given the "several" meetings the council has held with available time for public input. This means the changes could take effect shortly after the Nov. 4 meeting.

    It could also be accompanied by a lifting of the moratorium on new tobacco licenses , which took effect in May.

    More: Iowa women’s basketball: Man found guilty in crash that injured Ava Jones, killed father

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnVMN_0w95jDQT00

    Vote on kratom ban gets tighter ahead of possible final passage

    The council also passed a second consideration of this ban passed by a 4-3 margin, with councilors Andrew Dunn, Megan Alter and Laura Bergus in opposition. Two of the three "no" voters were absent at the previous meeting.

    "We are just not experts on this, and I don't think the science is clear," Bergus said.

    She later added that she was concerned that the council was stepping in to regulate the sale without much guidance from experts and studies. Councilor Shawn Harmsen said it was a close decision for him based on the Drug Enforcement Administration designating kratom as a "drug of concern."

    "I don't think the city should regulate what people do to this extent," Alter said.

    She was the lone vote to pass the first consideration, which failed 4-1, on Oct. 1. On Tuesday, Alter echoed her previous sentiment, saying that cigarettes and alcohol remain legal and largely unregulated.

    At the last meeting, she said this was despite cigarettes being "known to kill" and alcohol being "highly detrimental to people's health."

    "This came to us because it was part of a larger umbrella discussion. It didn't come because, oh my God, the police are coming to us telling us, 'Kratom is running rampant,'" Alter said. "It was a suggestion that sounded like a good idea in the moment. We don't know that much about it and we're not a medical body."

    More: A tight Congressional race, the Iowa Legislature and more. What's on the ballot this November?

    A third and final passage will be required for the ban to take effect and the council is expected to vote on it at its next meeting on Nov. 4.

    Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

    This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City council closer to kratom ban, new tobacco license restrictions. What to know:

