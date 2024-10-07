Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Iowa City Press-Citizen

    Vegan Column: Vegan BLT and anything goes potato salad

    By Joyce Marner,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEr5V_0vxrjbNY00

    Early fall still revels in fresh garden produce, and I revel in ripe, red tomatoes for as long as possible. My favorite lunch is a “bacon,” lettuce and tomato sandwich. I was thrilled to discover a quick and tasty way to make vegan bak*n bits and homemade vegan mayo for the best BLT ever. These two products are available in grocery stores, and I don’t mind buying what is difficult to make.  However, these two items are so easy to make and are healthier and tastier than store-bought.

    I discovered this recipe for bak*n bits, developed by Sylvia Eastman, on notnotnutritious.com.  One essential ingredient is texturized vegetable protein, known as TVP. It is high in protein, zero fat crunchy bits made from defatted soy flour. It can be tricky to purchase, but I found a helpful smile in the health market section of Hy-Vee on First Avenue who pointed me to the bags of Bob’s Red Mill TVP. This plant-based alternative source means my bak*n supply is guaranteed without hurting a single pig or fouling our air and water.

    The original recipe is below, but I have included alternative quantities in parentheses tweaked to my taste to reduce the amount of salt and sweet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg0Z8_0vxrjbNY00

    Vegan BLT

    Bak*n Bits

    makes about ¾ cup

    Shake together the following ingredients in a pint jar with a tight-fitting lid:

    6 T TVP

    1 tsp liquid smoke

    2 T maple syrup (2 tsp)

    2 tsp smoked paprika

    1 tsp salt (1/4 tsp)

    2 T water

    If any of the ingredients stick to the bottom of the container, just stir and shake again. The jar can be stored in the fridge.

    I still can’t make a BLT without the mayo. For some reason Vegenaise produced by Follow your Heart is addicting. It has no added sugar but uses oil as its first ingredient. This simple recipe for vegan mayo is from noracooks.com . It uses cashews in place of oil, makes a pint of mayo and stores well in the refrigerator.

    Vegan mayo

    makes 2 cups

    In a high-speed blender combine the following:

    1 ½ cups cashews (soaked 2-4 hours in water, then drained)

    3 T lemon juice (fresh or bottled)

    1 T apple cider vinegar (I use 2 tsp.)

    ½ tsp salt

    ¾ cup water

    This summer, my BLTs have consisted of a whole wheat wrap smeared with homemade mayo, sprinkled with bak*n bits, chopped onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and topped with garden lettuce.

    Now that I have endless bak*n I wanted to make “German”-style potato salad.

    “German” is in quotes because I lived in Germany for a time and they had no idea that their potato salad should contain bacon, onions, vinegar, and lots of grease. In Germany anything you put in a bowl with potatoes and mayonnaise is called potato salad. They used eggs, all kinds of veggies, and even pickled herring (not my favorite). The freedom of “anything goes” appeals to all cooks. Inspired by this, I use what is available in my fridge to create the following “Anything Goes Potato Salad.”

    Anything goes potato salad

    4- 6 medium red potatoes, washed, chopped, and cooked

    ½  cup chopped onion

    ½ cup chopped radish

    ½  cup chopped celery

    ¼ cup (or more) bak*n bits

    ½ cup homemade mayo

    Splash of pickle juice

    Mix all together with fresh chopped parsley, salt, and pepper to taste.

    Joyce Marner is on the board of Vegan Community of Eastern Iowa. Send questions or comments to veganeasterniowa@gmail.com. Visit the VCEI website at https://www.veganeasterniowa.org/ or join the group on Facebook or Meet Up.

    This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Vegan Column: Vegan BLT and anything goes potato salad

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 minutes ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy