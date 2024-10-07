Vegan Column: Vegan BLT and anything goes potato salad

Early fall still revels in fresh garden produce, and I revel in ripe, red tomatoes for as long as possible. My favorite lunch is a “bacon,” lettuce and tomato sandwich. I was thrilled to discover a quick and tasty way to make vegan bak*n bits and homemade vegan mayo for the best BLT ever. These two products are available in grocery stores, and I don’t mind buying what is difficult to make. However, these two items are so easy to make and are healthier and tastier than store-bought.

I discovered this recipe for bak*n bits, developed by Sylvia Eastman, on notnotnutritious.com. One essential ingredient is texturized vegetable protein, known as TVP. It is high in protein, zero fat crunchy bits made from defatted soy flour. It can be tricky to purchase, but I found a helpful smile in the health market section of Hy-Vee on First Avenue who pointed me to the bags of Bob’s Red Mill TVP. This plant-based alternative source means my bak*n supply is guaranteed without hurting a single pig or fouling our air and water.

The original recipe is below, but I have included alternative quantities in parentheses tweaked to my taste to reduce the amount of salt and sweet.

Vegan BLT

Bak*n Bits

makes about ¾ cup

Shake together the following ingredients in a pint jar with a tight-fitting lid:

6 T TVP

1 tsp liquid smoke

2 T maple syrup (2 tsp)

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt (1/4 tsp)

2 T water

If any of the ingredients stick to the bottom of the container, just stir and shake again. The jar can be stored in the fridge.

I still can’t make a BLT without the mayo. For some reason Vegenaise produced by Follow your Heart is addicting. It has no added sugar but uses oil as its first ingredient. This simple recipe for vegan mayo is from noracooks.com . It uses cashews in place of oil, makes a pint of mayo and stores well in the refrigerator.

Vegan mayo

makes 2 cups

In a high-speed blender combine the following:

1 ½ cups cashews (soaked 2-4 hours in water, then drained)

3 T lemon juice (fresh or bottled)

1 T apple cider vinegar (I use 2 tsp.)

½ tsp salt

¾ cup water

This summer, my BLTs have consisted of a whole wheat wrap smeared with homemade mayo, sprinkled with bak*n bits, chopped onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and topped with garden lettuce.

Now that I have endless bak*n I wanted to make “German”-style potato salad.

“German” is in quotes because I lived in Germany for a time and they had no idea that their potato salad should contain bacon, onions, vinegar, and lots of grease. In Germany anything you put in a bowl with potatoes and mayonnaise is called potato salad. They used eggs, all kinds of veggies, and even pickled herring (not my favorite). The freedom of “anything goes” appeals to all cooks. Inspired by this, I use what is available in my fridge to create the following “Anything Goes Potato Salad.”

Anything goes potato salad

4- 6 medium red potatoes, washed, chopped, and cooked

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped radish

½ cup chopped celery

¼ cup (or more) bak*n bits

½ cup homemade mayo

Splash of pickle juice

Mix all together with fresh chopped parsley, salt, and pepper to taste.

Joyce Marner is on the board of Vegan Community of Eastern Iowa. Send questions or comments to veganeasterniowa@gmail.com. Visit the VCEI website at https://www.veganeasterniowa.org/ or join the group on Facebook or Meet Up.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Vegan Column: Vegan BLT and anything goes potato salad