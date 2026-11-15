Iowa City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across skill levels, from entry-level assistants to advanced imaging techs and nurse leaders. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Iowa City, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time, Monday–Friday days

Contract-to-hire, full-time, Monday–Friday days Pay: $21–$23/hour

Work in a dermatology clinic doing rooming, vitals, scribing, procedures, and post-op care. Great fit if you’re a CMA/LPN/RN with strong clinical skills who likes fast-paced, hands-on patient care.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Travel RN , 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13-week assignment, , 12-hr day shifts Pay: Estimated $2,461/week

Stepdown travel role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and housing options. Good for RNs who want strong pay plus travel perks and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: Boyd Tower, Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time, 50% (20 hrs/week) , rotating shifts, holidays, every other weekend

Part-time, , rotating shifts, holidays, every other weekend Work on a 15-bed secure med/psych unit caring for adults with both medical and psychiatric needs. Only requirement is ability to read, write, and follow instructions; CNA and mental health experience are a plus and this role comes with full UIHC fringe benefits.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time, 60% (24 hrs/week) , evening/night shifts, every 3rd weekend & holiday rotation

Part-time, , evening/night shifts, every 3rd weekend & holiday rotation Join Iowa’s largest ICU (36 beds), supporting critically ill surgical and neuro patients with personal care, vitals, transport, and basic procedures. Good step if you want high-acuity experience plus state benefits and retirement contributions.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: Main Campus, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, 100% , Monday–Friday days

Full-time, , Monday–Friday days Lead practice on a 48-bed adult surgical/trauma/orthopedic unit, focusing on evidence-based care, staff education, and quality improvement. Requires Master’s in Nursing, Iowa RN license, and 3+ years clinical experience; comes with professional & scientific pay scale and full benefits.

Employer: University of Iowa Heart & Vascular Center

Location: University & Downtown Campuses, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, 100% , 4×10 day shifts, rotating late stays, weekends/holidays

Full-time, , 4×10 day shifts, rotating late stays, weekends/holidays Incentive: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (eligibility rules apply)

(eligibility rules apply) Advanced EP lab float role covering both campuses, operating fluoroscopy and hemodynamic equipment and assisting with complex heart rhythm procedures. Requires Bachelor’s in Radiologic Tech/Allied Health (or equivalent), ARRT + additional imaging cert, Iowa Permit to Practice, and ACLS/BLS, plus 2+ years Adult EP lab experience.

Employer: University of Iowa Heart & Vascular Center

Location: University & Downtown Campuses, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, 100% , 4×10 day shifts, rotating late stays, weekends/holidays

Full-time, , 4×10 day shifts, rotating late stays, weekends/holidays Incentive: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (eligibility rules apply)

(eligibility rules apply) Similar Tier 3 EP float role without the “advanced modalities” designation, focused on EP procedures, fluoroscopy, and patient monitoring. Needs Bachelor’s in Radiologic Tech/Allied Health (or equivalent), ARRT or related imaging cert, Iowa Permit to Practice, ACLS/BLS, and 2+ years Adult EP lab experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.