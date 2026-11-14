Iowa City has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from hands-on community operations to high-level project controls and energy infrastructure.

Employer: ENGIE North America Inc.

ENGIE North America Inc. Location: Iowa City, IA (on-site, local worksites)

(on-site, local worksites) Type: Internship, full-time hours (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.00/hour

Term: June 7, 2027 – August 27, 2027

Work with Construction Managers on major utility infrastructure projects for the University of Iowa campus. Good fit if you’re a construction management or engineering student who wants real field experience (about 60% in the field, 40% in the office) and exposure to safety, scheduling, budgeting, and contractor management.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Iowa City, IA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Salary Range: $95,200 – $150,000/year

Lead cost forecasting, budgeting, and financial reporting for a project portfolio while serving as the go-to expert on the Project Management Information System (PMIS). Ideal if you have 5+ years in project controls, strong Power BI and PMIS skills, and want a role that works closely with senior leadership on complex, high-impact projects.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a residential community)

(for a residential community) Location: Iowa City, IA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $63,000/year + quarterly bonus potential

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM (occasional evenings/Saturdays)

Run the day-to-day operations of a residential community like a small business—overseeing budgets, collections, leasing, vendors, and a small on-site team. Great for an entrepreneurial leader with operations or business management experience who wants clear ownership of results and direct impact on residents’ experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.