Iowa City’s food scene is busy, and a few solid front-of-house roles are open right now. Good options here if you like people, flexible hours, and fast-paced shifts.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the door, and setting the tone for the dining room. Good fit if you’re upbeat, like talking with people, and can juggle several tasks at once.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support role keeping tables, service stations, and bar areas clean and stocked. Great if you like staying busy, don’t mind lifting and cleaning, and want to learn the flow of restaurant service from the ground up.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Around $16/hour (listed compensation range: 16)

Host position in a hotel/restaurant setting, greeting guests, handling reservations, and helping keep the dining room running smoothly. Comes with access to Daily Pay, health and life insurance options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and other employee perks.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.