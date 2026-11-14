Iowa City has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are full-time, with benefits, and focused on recovery, prevention, and mental health support.

Employer: Community and Family Resources

Community and Family Resources Location: Iowa City & Washington, IA (outpatient clinics)

(outpatient clinics) Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Carry a caseload, run groups, and meet 1:1 with clients in recovery. This role comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, IPERS, PTO, tuition help) and a clear weekly schedule split between Iowa City and Washington.

Employer: Community and Family Resources

Community and Family Resources Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30, some evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Lead trainings and presentations in schools and the community on substance use, tobacco, and gambling prevention. Good fit if you like public speaking, coalition work, and want benefits like health insurance, IPERS, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Successful Living

Successful Living Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers sign-on bonus and competitive benefits)

Work directly with adults living with chronic mental illness to help them set and reach life goals in living, learning, working, or social areas. You’ll run groups and 1:1 sessions, keep detailed documentation, and get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, mileage reimbursement, and bonuses.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.