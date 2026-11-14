Iowa City has a solid mix of hands-on factory work and technical field roles right now. Good options here whether you want part-time side income or a full-time career path.

Employer: Okoboji Wines

Okoboji Wines Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time, seasonal (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Help a local wine distributor during their busy season through mid to late January. You’ll unload trucks, stock product, pick orders, add refund stickers, and may help with deliveries. No Fridays or weekends, and they’ll work with school schedules; must lift 30–50 lb cases and have a valid driver’s license with a good record.

Employer: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

Location: Iowa City, IA (travel in region)

(travel in region) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install, calibrate, and repair lab measurement and weighing equipment for a global precision instruments leader. Role includes 25–40% overnight travel, company car with paid insurance, tools and clothing allowance, and benefits starting on your hire date (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help). Great fit if you have mechanical/technical skills and like working directly with customers.

Employer: Loparex

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + 6% night shift differential

Run and monitor state-of-the-art production machinery for a global release liner manufacturer. 12-hour rotating day and night shifts (7–7) with every other weekend off, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 11 paid holidays, uniforms, safety shoe allowance, and wellness perks. You’ll need solid mechanical skills, ability to lift 50 lbs, and pass lifting, drug, and background tests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or shift.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.