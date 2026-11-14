Iowa City’s medical scene is buzzing right now, from UI Health Care to local clinics and pharmacies. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on patient care, take vitals, give meds, document in the EHR, and support families. Great fit if you’re an LPN who loves direct patient contact and team-based care.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, Onsite

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hr

Room patients, scribe for a dermatologist, do post-op wound care, draw blood, and handle scheduling. Good entry-level role with benefits and a clear path from contract to permanent.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: Iowa City / North Liberty Campus, IA

Type: Full-time, On Campus

Salary: Pay Level 11 (UI SEIU pay plan)

Work in a brand-new ortho campus, independently managing a wide range of musculoskeletal cases, including some walk-in injury coverage. Includes Thursday evening and every-other-Saturday shifts; ideal for a PA with 2+ years of ortho experience.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: University Campus, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time (60% effort schedule), On Campus

Base Salary: From $61,183 at 100% effort, plus differentials and OR premium pay up to $10,000

Weekend-only cardiothoracic OR role (Sat/Sun 11:00–23:30) with a sign-on bonus up to $12,500. Great for RNs who want high-acuity surgery experience with strong differentials.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, On Campus

Shifts: 1st shift, Monday–Friday 8:00–16:30

1st shift, Monday–Friday 8:00–16:30 Pay: Pay Level 5/7 (SEIU pay plan)

Pay Level 5/7 (SEIU pay plan) Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000, possible moving allowance

Perform advanced ultrasound across multiple specialties, teach students and residents, and work with state-of-the-art imaging. Open to both newer and experienced sonographers who can obtain ARDMS registration.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: University Campus, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, Nights, On Campus

Base Salary: From $61,782 at 100% effort, plus night/weekend differentials and OR premium up to $10,000

Overnight trauma OR role (Sun–Thu 23:00–7:30) in a fast-paced, 24/7 surgical environment. Best for RNs with intra-op and/or trauma surgery experience who want high-intensity work and strong pay incentives.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, On Campus

Shifts: Multiple 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift options; some 4×10 schedules; 60% or 100%

Multiple 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift options; some 4×10 schedules; 60% or 100% Pay: Pay Level 4/5 (SEIU pay plan)

Pay Level 4/5 (SEIU pay plan) Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000, possible moving allowance

Work across adult/peds radiology, ED, OR, fluoro, and ortho clinics using advanced imaging equipment. Great for ARRT-eligible or certified techs who want variety and teaching opportunities.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology (IR Division)

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, On Campus

Shifts: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, rotating days/evenings

1st shift, Monday–Friday, rotating days/evenings Pay: Pay Level 4/5/6 (SEIU pay plan)

Pay Level 4/5/6 (SEIU pay plan) Bonus: Sign-on up to $12,500, possible moving allowance

Join the interventional radiology team doing specialized procedures plus general radiography. Strong fit if you’re ARRT-certified with interest or experience in IR and level 1 trauma.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $20.00–$23.75/hr

Support retail pharmacy operations while completing a structured training roadmap toward a future pharmacist role. Hands-on experience with patient counseling, immunizations (where allowed), and store operations; application window anticipated to close 03/27/2027.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Carver College of Medicine

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Clinical-track faculty, Full/Part Time Negotiable

Salary: Commensurate

Lead a busy, high-risk labor & delivery unit (~4,000 births/year) while teaching residents and students. 1.0 cFTE is 12×12-hour shifts/month, with chances to pick up extra shifts, join quality initiatives, and engage in research if you’d like.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Department of Psychiatry

Location: Iowa City, IA (Hybrid within Iowa)

Type: 60–100%, Specified term, 12 months with possible extension

Pay: Pay Level 4A

Provide individual and family therapy for youth (12–25) at clinical high risk for psychosis in a SAMHSA-funded program. Mix of in-person and telehealth, with specialized training, weekly team consultation, and strong focus on early intervention.

Employer: The University of Iowa – UIHC Nursing Service

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Support a 48-bed med-surg cardiology unit caring for complex cardiac and thoracic surgery patients, including LVAD and transplant. Duties include vitals, basic procedures, transport, and daily care; simple entry requirement (ability to read, write, follow instructions).

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.