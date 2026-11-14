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Iowa City
🏥 Iowa City Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Imaging Roles Hiring
12 days ago
Iowa City’s medical scene is buzzing right now, from UI Health Care to local clinics and pharmacies. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.
Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on patient care, take vitals, give meds, document in the EHR, and support families. Great fit if you’re an LPN who loves direct patient contact and team-based care.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, Onsite
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hr
Room patients, scribe for a dermatologist, do post-op wound care, draw blood, and handle scheduling. Good entry-level role with benefits and a clear path from contract to permanent.
Physician Associate – Ortho Access, Sports Med & North Liberty Campus
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care
- Location: Iowa City / North Liberty Campus, IA
- Type: Full-time, On Campus
- Salary: Pay Level 11 (UI SEIU pay plan)
Work in a brand-new ortho campus, independently managing a wide range of musculoskeletal cases, including some walk-in injury coverage. Includes Thursday evening and every-other-Saturday shifts; ideal for a PA with 2+ years of ortho experience.
Staff Nurse – Main OR, Cardiothoracic Team 1 (WEO)
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care
- Location: University Campus, Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time (60% effort schedule), On Campus
- Base Salary: From $61,183 at 100% effort, plus differentials and OR premium pay up to $10,000
Weekend-only cardiothoracic OR role (Sat/Sun 11:00–23:30) with a sign-on bonus up to $12,500. Great for RNs who want high-acuity surgery experience with strong differentials.
Sonographer / Senior Sonographer (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time, On Campus
- Shifts: 1st shift, Monday–Friday 8:00–16:30
- Pay: Pay Level 5/7 (SEIU pay plan)
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000, possible moving allowance
Perform advanced ultrasound across multiple specialties, teach students and residents, and work with state-of-the-art imaging. Open to both newer and experienced sonographers who can obtain ARDMS registration.
Staff Nurse – Night Trauma CVOR (100%)
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care
- Location: University Campus, Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Nights, On Campus
- Base Salary: From $61,782 at 100% effort, plus night/weekend differentials and OR premium up to $10,000
Overnight trauma OR role (Sun–Thu 23:00–7:30) in a fast-paced, 24/7 surgical environment. Best for RNs with intra-op and/or trauma surgery experience who want high-intensity work and strong pay incentives.
Imaging Technologist / Senior Imaging Technologist (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time, On Campus
- Shifts: Multiple 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift options; some 4×10 schedules; 60% or 100%
- Pay: Pay Level 4/5 (SEIU pay plan)
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000, possible moving allowance
Work across adult/peds radiology, ED, OR, fluoro, and ortho clinics using advanced imaging equipment. Great for ARRT-eligible or certified techs who want variety and teaching opportunities.
Imaging Technologist / Senior Imaging Technologist – IR (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: University of Iowa Health Care – Radiology (IR Division)
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Full-time, On Campus
- Shifts: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, rotating days/evenings
- Pay: Pay Level 4/5/6 (SEIU pay plan)
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $12,500, possible moving allowance
Join the interventional radiology team doing specialized procedures plus general radiography. Strong fit if you’re ARRT-certified with interest or experience in IR and level 1 trauma.
Pharmacy Intern (3rd Year)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $20.00–$23.75/hr
Support retail pharmacy operations while completing a structured training roadmap toward a future pharmacist role. Hands-on experience with patient counseling, immunizations (where allowed), and store operations; application window anticipated to close 03/27/2027.
Academic OBGYN Laborist (Clinical-Track)
- Employer: The University of Iowa – Carver College of Medicine
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: Clinical-track faculty, Full/Part Time Negotiable
- Salary: Commensurate
Lead a busy, high-risk labor & delivery unit (~4,000 births/year) while teaching residents and students. 1.0 cFTE is 12×12-hour shifts/month, with chances to pick up extra shifts, join quality initiatives, and engage in research if you’d like.
Behavioral Health Clinician / Therapist – Iowa CONNECT
- Employer: The University of Iowa – Department of Psychiatry
- Location: Iowa City, IA (Hybrid within Iowa)
- Type: 60–100%, Specified term, 12 months with possible extension
- Pay: Pay Level 4A
Provide individual and family therapy for youth (12–25) at clinical high risk for psychosis in a SAMHSA-funded program. Mix of in-person and telehealth, with specialized training, weekly team consultation, and strong focus on early intervention.
PRN Patient Care Technician – Medical Surgical Cardiology Intermediate Care (4RC)
- Employer: The University of Iowa – UIHC Nursing Service
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Support a 48-bed med-surg cardiology unit caring for complex cardiac and thoracic surgery patients, including LVAD and transplant. Duties include vitals, basic procedures, transport, and daily care; simple entry requirement (ability to read, write, follow instructions).
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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