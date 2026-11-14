Iowa City’s education scene is busy right now, with openings both in K–12 teacher prep and on the university admin side. Here are several solid roles if you like teaching, coaching, or supporting students.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Iowa City, IA (travel to nearby sites up to 50 miles)

(travel to nearby sites up to 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50–$24.50/hour (plus possible differentials and overtime)

Train groups of delivery drivers on safety, quality, and productivity, and ride along with them to coach on the road. This is a hands-on teaching role with lots of time outside, chances to build your training skills, and paid non‑CDL DOT qualification.

Employer: The University of Iowa – College of Education

Location: Iowa City, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, academic year, 3-year clinical-track appointment

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Teach 3–4 Special Education courses per semester, support field experiences, and collaborate with K–12 teachers at a Big Ten, R1 university. Great fit if you have (or will soon have) a doctorate in Special Education, strong K–12 experience, and want a teaching-focused faculty role with solid benefits.

Employer: The University of Iowa – School of Earth, Environment, and Sustainability

Location: Iowa City, IA (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time, Professional & Scientific staff

Salary Level: Pay Level 3A (exact amount not listed)

Serve as the primary admin contact for SEES graduate programs, helping with admissions, enrollment, funding, and student progress. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of admin/program experience, and enjoy supporting grad students and faculty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and many skills transfer well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.