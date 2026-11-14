Iowa City has a nice mix of retail and healthcare customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision*, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, training programs (with a 30-hour work week)

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help with photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid training, and a short-term retail job with benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision*, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, training programs (with a 30-hour work week)

Similar to the temporary role but ongoing: you’ll handle checkout, stock and clean, build displays, and help customers find what they need. Great if you want steady retail hours and room to grow with Walgreens.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $15.00 – $17.25/hour

Perks: Competitive pay, DailyPay, health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, growth opportunities

Hands-on leadership role running the center of the store: leading the team, checking inventory, working with vendors, and keeping guests happy. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want to move into management.

Employer: University of Iowa Health Care

Location: Medical Center Downtown, Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time (90% FTE, onsite, nights)

Schedule: Wed–Fri, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM , plus on-call and some holidays

Wed–Fri, , plus on-call and some holidays Extras: 5% added to base salary for high volume, plus $4,860 (prorated) overnight/weekend differential

Entry-level healthcare customer service role in a busy ER setting. You’ll register patients, verify insurance, work with billing questions, and use multiple computer systems—good for someone with a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience) who wants to break into hospital admin and can handle night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.