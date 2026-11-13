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Iowa City
⚠️ Thanksgiving 2026 changes to Iowa City trash, parking, and hours
11 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week changes to Iowa City services
City of Iowa City offices and many facilities will be closed Thursday–Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026 for Thanksgiving. Regular hours resume Monday, Nov. 30.
Trash, recycling, compost
- No collection Thursday, Nov. 26.
- Thursday and Friday routes will both be picked up Friday, Nov. 27.
- Have carts at the curb by 7 a.m. Friday.
Key holiday hours
- Airport: Office closed Thu–Fri; Jet Air and 24-hour self-serve fuel still available.
- Animal Care & Adoption Center: Closed Thu–Fri; reopens Sat, Nov. 28.
- Cemetery: Office closed Thu–Fri; decorations may stay on graves through February.
- Landfill & Recycling Center: Closed Thu; regular hours Fri–Sat.
- Library: Closes 5 p.m. Wed, Nov. 25; closed Thu; open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri. Bookmobile not running.
- Parking: Office closed Thu–Fri. No ramp or meter enforcement Thu–Fri. Ramps free Sat, Nov. 28; meters enforced.
- Parks & Rec (Fri, Nov. 27):
- Robert A. Lee Rec Center: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; pool $3 open swim 11:15 a.m.–1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.
- Mercer Park Aquatic Center: 11 a.m.–8 p.m., pool open same hours.
- Police: Admin/Records closed; patrol on duty.
- Senior Center: Closes 5 p.m. Wed, Nov. 25; closed Thu–Fri.
- Transit: No buses Thu; Saturday football schedule Fri, Nov. 27; regular Saturday service Nov. 28.
- Water emergencies: Call 319-356-5166 (24/7).
- Wastewater emergencies: Call 319-356-5177 (24/7).
More Info: Thanksgiving schedule announced for City of Iowa C...
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