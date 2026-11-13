⚠️ Thanksgiving week changes to Iowa City services City of Iowa City offices and many facilities will be closed Thursday–Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026 for Thanksgiving. Regular hours resume Monday, Nov. 30. Trash, recycling, compost No collection Thursday, Nov. 26 .

. Thursday and Friday routes will both be picked up Friday, Nov. 27 .

will both be picked up . Have carts at the curb by 7 a.m. Friday. Key holiday hours Airport : Office closed Thu–Fri; Jet Air and 24-hour self-serve fuel still available.

: Office closed Thu–Fri; Jet Air and 24-hour self-serve fuel still available. Animal Care & Adoption Center : Closed Thu–Fri; reopens Sat, Nov. 28 .

: Closed Thu–Fri; reopens . Cemetery : Office closed Thu–Fri; decorations may stay on graves through February.

: Office closed Thu–Fri; decorations may stay on graves through February. Landfill & Recycling Center : Closed Thu; regular hours Fri–Sat.

: Closed Thu; regular hours Fri–Sat. Library : Closes 5 p.m. Wed, Nov. 25 ; closed Thu; open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri . Bookmobile not running.

: Closes ; closed Thu; open . Bookmobile not running. Parking : Office closed Thu–Fri. No ramp or meter enforcement Thu–Fri . Ramps free Sat, Nov. 28 ; meters enforced.

: Office closed Thu–Fri. . Ramps ; meters enforced. Parks & Rec (Fri, Nov. 27) : Robert A. Lee Rec Center : 11 a.m.–8 p.m. ; pool $3 open swim 11:15 a.m.–1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m. Mercer Park Aquatic Center : 11 a.m.–8 p.m. , pool open same hours.

: Police : Admin/Records closed; patrol on duty.

: Admin/Records closed; patrol on duty. Senior Center : Closes 5 p.m. Wed, Nov. 25 ; closed Thu–Fri.

: Closes ; closed Thu–Fri. Transit : No buses Thu; Saturday football schedule Fri, Nov. 27 ; regular Saturday service Nov. 28.

: No buses Thu; ; regular Saturday service Nov. 28. Water emergencies : Call 319-356-5166 (24/7).

: Call (24/7). Wastewater emergencies: Call 319-356-5177 (24/7).

More Info: Thanksgiving schedule announced for City of Iowa C...