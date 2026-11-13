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👔 Iowa City executive roles with multiple $100K+ openings
Iowa City is busy with big capital and construction projects right now, and that means strong demand for experienced managers. If you’ve led complex builds or infrastructure work, these roles are worth a look.
Project Management Advisor – Capital Projects
- Employer: ENGIE North America Inc.
- Location: Iowa City, IA (hybrid, campus-based)
- Salary: $117,300 – $156,400/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead utility, energy, and infrastructure projects from $100K up to $20M for the University of Iowa campuses. This senior role owns scope, schedule, and budget, mentors junior PMs, and works across engineering, construction, and finance with a strong focus on safety and risk management.
Traveling Concrete Project Manager – Self Perform (AFG)
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Iowa City, IA (travel to project sites nationwide)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee large, advanced industrial and data center projects as part of JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group, focusing on self-perform concrete work. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety while traveling to high-profile job sites and helping win future work.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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