💰 ICCSD students get free e-books with their school ID

💰 Unlimited student e-books with your school ID

If your child is in K–12 at ICCSD, their student ID card is also a free library card called an AIM card (Access to Information and Materials).

With an AIM card, students can:

Check out 3 books at a time from each local library : Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty

: Get unlimited e-books and e-audiobooks through Overdrive by Libby

through Read digital comics on Comics Plus (student ID only, no password)

(student ID only, no password) Use Hoopla and Kanopy (caregiver email needed to set up)

Key details:

No fines or fees . If items aren’t returned, students just can’t check out more until they’re back.

. If items aren’t returned, students just can’t check out more until they’re back. Card lost? Staff can look up the account without the card .

. AIM cards can’t check out DVDs, video games, toys, or other non-print items .

. Families can opt out when registering for school online.

To use Libby/Overdrive, students should:

Select “ICCSD Student” Enter student ID number Enter graduation year

Need your ID number or help logging in? Contact your home library by phone, email, or live chat, or check ICCSD Infinite Campus.