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Iowa City
💰 ICCSD students get free e-books with their school ID
8 days ago
💰 Unlimited student e-books with your school ID
If your child is in K–12 at ICCSD, their student ID card is also a free library card called an AIM card (Access to Information and Materials).
With an AIM card, students can:
- Check out 3 books at a time from each local library: Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty
- Get unlimited e-books and e-audiobooks through Overdrive by Libby
- Read digital comics on Comics Plus (student ID only, no password)
- Use Hoopla and Kanopy (caregiver email needed to set up)
Key details:
- No fines or fees. If items aren’t returned, students just can’t check out more until they’re back.
- Card lost? Staff can look up the account without the card.
- AIM cards can’t check out DVDs, video games, toys, or other non-print items.
- Families can opt out when registering for school online.
To use Libby/Overdrive, students should:
- Select “ICCSD Student”
- Enter student ID number
- Enter graduation year
Need your ID number or help logging in? Contact your home library by phone, email, or live chat, or check ICCSD Infinite Campus.
More Info: Your Student AIM Card: Check Out Books Using Your ...
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