🛒 Iowa City Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Iowa City has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are several full-time roles where strong customer service skills really matter.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a key leadership role helping run the store, drive parts sales, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you like coaching a team, enjoy car culture, and want solid benefits plus room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance Location: Iowa City, IA (field-based, remote from home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay; range varies by state (plus overtime and bonus potential)

You’ll travel around southeastern Iowa and nearby Illinois, inspecting property damage and helping customers settle claims. Great if you want a mix of customer service and field work, paid training, strong benefits, and more independence than a typical desk job.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help run the store day-to-day, lead the sales floor, and step in when the Store Manager is out. Nice option if you’re bilingual, enjoy coaching a team, and want a stable company with paid time off, 401(k) with match, and clear promotion paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.