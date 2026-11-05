🏥 Iowa City healthcare jobs with multiple roles from $20/hr to $100K+

Iowa City’s health scene is busy right now—big hospital systems, clinics, and home care are all hiring. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in patient care or move into something new.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $2,481 per week (travel package)

Work as a travel Echo Tech with 8-hour day shifts and guaranteed hours. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus travel perks and full benefits from a national agency.

Employer: Athletico

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $63,000 – $100,000 per year

Clinic PT role with a big focus on mentorship, CEU support, and quality-based incentives (not just visit counts). Day-one benefits, student loan help for eligible clinicians, and AI scribe tools to cut your charting time.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $1,985 – $2,153 per week

Night-shift RRT contract at partnering hospitals with potential extensions. Good fit if you have acute care experience and want strong weekly pay plus day-one benefits and CEU access.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Mission Cancer & Blood (UI Health Care)

Location: Listed as Iowa City, IA (clinic site in Des Moines, IA)

Type: Temporary PRN

Draw blood, process specimens, and do moderate complexity and point-of-care testing in an oncology setting. Great entry role if you have phlebotomy training or experience and want flexible PRN hours between about 7:00am–5:30pm.

Employer: Homecare Hub of Iowa

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Provide in-home support for clients with dementia—help with meds, bathing, meals, mobility, and housekeeping. Good for experienced caregivers who want flexible schedules and one-on-one relationships.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Downtown Campus

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time (60%), on campus

Schedule: Two 12-hour night shifts per week

Hands-on inpatient role taking vitals, assisting with hygiene, mobility, phlebotomy, and basic procedures. Includes shift differentials and full UI Health Care benefits at a 194-bed downtown hospital.

Employer: The University of Iowa

Location: Northgate, Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time (100%), Monday–Friday days

Clinic MA role supporting family medicine patients—rooming, meds, vaccines, basic labs, EKGs, and clerical work. No weekends or holidays, plus strong state benefits and retirement.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Women’s Health Clinic

Location: 1360 North Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA

Type: Part-time (90%), on campus

Pay: Minimum $61,782/year at 100% effort (scaled to 90%; final pay based on experience)

Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000 for qualified candidates

Daytime clinic nursing in OBGYN—care planning, coordination, and patient education, Monday–Friday with a rotating day off. No weekends or holidays, ideal if you want clinic hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Lone Tree Health Care Center – Pioneer Park

Location: Iowa City / Lone Tree, IA area

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: $429 – $840 per week

Work in a small, community-owned long-term care setting providing daily care, documentation, and support for residents. Open to new CNA grads and offers health, dental, and vision options.

Employer: The University of Iowa Athletics

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time, on campus

Provide athletic training coverage for Hawkeye Baseball—injury prevention, evaluation, rehab, and return-to-play planning, plus some team travel. Requires BOC certification, Iowa AT license, and at least 1 year of experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.