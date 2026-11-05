💰 Several Accounting & Finance Openings Around Iowa City

Iowa City has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level accounting to bank credit and relationship management. If you’re numbers-minded and like working with people, there’s a solid spread of options here.

Employer: Nicolet National Bank

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze commercial loan requests, dig into financial statements, and help lenders make smart credit decisions. Good fit if you enjoy detailed financial analysis and want bank experience with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, PTO, 11.5 paid holidays).

Employer: Nicolet National Bank

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a portfolio of commercial clients, structure loans, and present deals to the loan committee. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in commercial lending who likes sales, relationship-building, and guiding local businesses.

Employer: McGrath Family of Dealerships – Toyota of Iowa City

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base salary + uncapped commission potential

Run the finance & insurance side of the dealership: secure loans, present protection products, and close deals. Great for experienced F&I managers or top automotive sales pros who want high earning potential, PTO from day 1, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Mass Markets (MCI)

Location: Iowa City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on accounting role doing A/R, journal entries, AP, and month-end close for a fast-growing tech-enabled services company. Good step if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 1–2 years’ experience and want broad exposure to core accounting work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.