🍽️ Iowa City Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Iowa City’s food and events scene is busy and hiring. If you like early shifts, good vibes, and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Dandy Lion

The Dandy Lion Location: Iowa City, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Busy breakfast and lunch spot with a small, experienced crew. Daytime hours only (about 7/8am–3/4pm, Mondays & weekends required)—great if you’re done with late-night kitchen shifts. You’ll handle prep, line cooking, inventory, and cleaning in a cheerful, fast-paced space.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger’s Bagels

Location: 245 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, IA 52240

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Early-bird role baking bagels and helping with orders in a busy shop. Stores close at 2pm, so you get your evenings free—no nights. Includes PTO, 401(k) with match, tips, and access to mental health and life coaching programs.

Employer: The University of Iowa – Hancher Auditorium

Location: Iowa City, IA (on campus, in person)

(on campus, in person) Type: Full-time, Professional & Scientific

Full-time, Professional & Scientific Salary: $50,000 – $55,000 per year + full university benefits

Front-of-house leadership role for Hancher events—supervise staff, support patrons, and help plan and run performances and rentals. Expect nights and weekends when events are on, plus strong benefits, retirement plans, and professional development at a Big Ten university.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.