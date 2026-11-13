Zoo and conservation science students at Drake University will have access to new scholarship funding from an estate gift. (Photo courtesy of Drake University)

Drake University will use a million-dollar donation to support its students studying zoology and conservation science, with Blank Park Zoo planning to provide students with professional development opportunities.

The Des Moines private university announced in a news release it has received a $1 million gift from the estate of Holmes and Marjorie Foster to establish a new scholarship program for students accepted into Drake’s zoo and conservation science program.

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“Our students come to Drake because they want to spend their lives caring for animals and protecting wild places,” said Keith Summerville, Drake Department of Environmental Science and Sustainability chair, in the release. “The Fosters’ gift will help ensure financial barriers don’t get in the way of students pursuing that passion and making a difference in the world.”

The Holmes and Marjorie Foster Zoo and Conservation Science Scholarship will provide students in the degree program who are Iowa residents and have filled out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid with an annual scholarship of $5,000 for up to four years, as well as a $3,000 professional development stipend.

According to the release, the stipend will go toward activities like experiential learning and conferences, with potential opportunities for international travel. With two students already having received pilot scholarships, how many future students to receive the scholarship will depend on financial need and the number of applicants.

Blank Park Zoo also received $1.8 million from the estate, the release stated, to begin providing Drake student interns with stipends for their work at the zoo starting in summer 2027. Portions of the funding will also go to other projects and exhibits that have yet to be announced.

“Marjorie and Holmes’ generosity gives Blank Park Zoo an incredible opportunity to advance our mission, support the animals in our care and create meaningful experiences for future generations,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo, in the release. “Our partnership with Drake University extends that mission beyond the Zoo’s grounds by giving students valuable, hands-on experience in conservation and helping prepare them to make a difference for wildlife.”

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