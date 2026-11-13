Wartburg College surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $2 million. (Photo courtesy of Wartburg College)

Wartburg College has completed its three-year fundraising campaign with more than $38 million, surpassing its original goal and supporting student scholarships, experiential learning opportunities and campus needs.

The private college, located in Waverly, announced in a news release it raised $38.2 million through its “Our Brightest Days: Realizing Purpose, Leading Change” campaign, which held the goal of $36 million when launched three years ago.

Wartburg President Rebecca Ehretsman said in the release the campaign and strategic plan that was developed with it “have been a labor of love” since she came to the college in 2022, and the campaign’s impact will last for generations of Wartburg students.

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“Throughout our 174-year history, the pillars of our foundation — leadership, service, faith, and learning — have remained steadfast guideposts, shaping who we are and how we serve, even as the college changes to meet the needs of our students,” Wartburg President Rebecca Ehretsman said in the release. “We are deeply grateful to the alumni, parents and friends who have invested in Wartburg and our students through this campaign.”

Funding from the campaign has gone to establishing 50 new scholarship funds, the release stated, as well as a new initiative connecting students and alumni for mentoring, job shadowing and other activities. Donations also supported the Knight’s Experience Fund for experiential learning programs and technology and facilities upgrades across campus.

Wartburg senior Kameron Bergen, who is studying senior accounting and business administration, participated in the alumni connections program, according to the release, and worked with IPEX USA regional sales manager Jeff Herman. He said in the release the program was about more than just career advice, but “about building a real connection.”

The fundraising campaign received 10 gifts of more than $1 million, the release stated, and first-time donors made up more than half of all givers to the campaign.

“Their engagement tells us this campaign and our work has done more than raise money. We have expanded the circle of people who see themselves as part of Wartburg’s future, and that is invaluable,” Ehretsman said.

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