State moves to revoke EMT’s license, citing criminal charges of grooming

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The state of Iowa has proposed revoking the license of an emergency medical services provider criminally charged with grooming minors.

In September 2026, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services proposed revoking the EMS certification of Jeremy Dean McCormick of Indianola.

At the time, the bureau charged McCormick with knowingly making misleading, deceptive, untrue or fraudulent representations in the practice of the profession or engaging in unethical conduct or practices that are harmful to the public.

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The board also charged McCormick with betrayal of a professional confidence and willful or repeated violations of laws or regulations, and with having his certification to practice emergency medical care sanctioned – an apparent reference to a previous emergency suspension of McCormick’s certification.

As justification for the charges against him, the bureau has alleged that McCormick was “convicted of two counts of grooming two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16” after being criminally charged in April 2025. The bureau has also alleged McCormick was charged with grooming in a separate case that was initiated in June 2025.

McCormick was given 20 days to request a hearing with the bureau, and if no request was made, the proposed revocation was scheduled to become effective immediately and constitute the bureau’s final action in the matter. It’s not clear whether McCormick requested a hearing.

There is no publicly available court record of McCormick being convicted of grooming in the state of Iowa.

Court records detail two Iowa cases in which McCormick has been charged with grooming — one initiated in January 2025, and one initiated in June 2025. Both cases are still open, with no pleas or convictions entered, and McCormick has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

In the January 2025 case, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office charged McCormick with two counts of grooming. The sheriff’s office alleged that in October of 2024, McCormick took a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female on a shopping trip to eastern Iowa and purchased underwear for both of them at Victoria’s Secret. One of the girls said McCormick asked her to send him photos of her in the underwear he had purchased for her, the sheriff’s office alleged.

In the June 2025 case, Indianola police alleged they were contacted by an individual who said she had previously worked for McCormick and, while she was underage, he had offered her a drink of some kind and had offered to take her to a Victoria’s Secret store to “get something sexy.”

According to police, McCormick then asked the individual to delete written communications they had shared, stating, “I’d rather it not be stumbled upon by a parental figure, lol.” McCormick was also accused of placing “police-grade handcuffs” on the individual and hugging her for “an irregular amount of time.”

Pretrial conferences in both criminal cases are scheduled Nov. 10, 2026.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch was not able to reach McCormick for comment.

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