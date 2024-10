Iowa harvest takes a ‘big leap forward’ but drought expected to spread

A farmer harvests corn beside Highway 163. (Photo by Cami Koons/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

More than half of Iowa soybeans and nearly a quarter of the state’s corn have been harvested as of Monday’s crop report . The warm and dry weather from September persisted into October and led to increased drought and burn bans across the state.

“Iowa’s harvest progress took a big leap forward this week,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “After the driest September on record, the warm and dry weather is expected to continue through mid-October. While this is helpful for harvest, drought conditions are likely to expand throughout the state.”

Iowa farmers harvested 31% of the state’s soybeans acreage during the reporting period of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, bringing the total acres harvested to 58%. Harvest percentages for corn harvested for grain doubled from last week, with 22% of the crop harvested and 90% reaching maturity.

The state climatologist report for the same period said the Iowa saw a high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit (reported in Atlantic) and a statewide average rainfall of 0.10 inches, or 0.64 inches below normal.

The majority of topsoil and subsoil moisture rated short or very short, and a persistent decline in pasture conditions gave producers concern about water for livestock.

A small portion of west central Iowa moved from moderate drought to severe drought conditions over the span of a week, and more than 90% of the state remains in abnormally dry or worse conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor .

These conditions increased the likelihood of fires, especially on combines and other field equipment as it gets hot. The crop progress and condition report for the week said several combine and equipment fires were reported.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wood said he didn’t have a report of the number of equipment fires from the past week, but said 46 Iowa counties are in a burn ban . He urged Iowans, and farmers, to be cautious around things that could start a fire.

“Make sure that farmers are trying to keep their combines and tractors cleaned off of debris and stuff, especially the parts that get hot,” Wood said.

He said folks should take care to properly dispose of cigarettes during these dry, windy conditions, and call in anything they see smoking on the side of the road.

