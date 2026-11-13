The City of Ionia is taking pre-registrations for its Downtown Ionia Cookie Walk on Saturday, November 28. For $20 per Cookie Walk box, participants receive a box and map, then visit 8–10 participating downtown businesses during their open hours on Small Business Saturday to collect one sweet treat at each stop; only 150 boxes are available. Pre-register here: https://www.cityofionia.org/FormCenter/Community-13/Downtown-Ionia-Cookie-Walk-SignUp-103.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Ionia