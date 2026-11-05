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Ionia

Downtown Ionia Cookie Walk on Small Business Saturday

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrY0K_1GoapdzS00

Downtown Ionia will host a new Cookie Walk on Saturday, November 28 as part of Small Business Saturday. For $20 per Cookie Walk box, participants can pre-register to receive a box and map, then visit 8–10 participating downtown businesses during their open hours that day to collect a treat at each stop; only 150 boxes are available. Pre-register here: Downtown Ionia Cookie Walk Sign-Up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Ionia

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