Inwood’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re good with a forklift or materials, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Inwood, WV (25428)

Pay: $21.00/hour, paid weekly

Schedule: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM , rotating weeks (48 hrs one week, 36 hrs the next)

, rotating weeks (48 hrs one week, 36 hrs the next) Type: Temporary–Full Time (Temp-to-Perm)

Operate sit-down and high-reach forklifts in a clean, organized warehouse. You’ll handle loading/unloading, picking, packing, and basic paperwork while working a steady night shift with built-in overtime every other week.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Inwood, WV (25428)

Pay: $21.00/hour, paid weekly

Schedule: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM , rotating weeks (48 hrs one week, 36 hrs the next)

, rotating weeks (48 hrs one week, 36 hrs the next) Type: Temporary–Full Time (Temp-to-Perm)

Same role and duties as the night shift, but on days. Great if you want long shifts, a predictable rotating schedule, and a path from temp to permanent in a large supply chain operation.

Employer: Technimark

Location: Inwood, WV

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely Full Time (not stated)

Support an injection molding plant by keeping raw materials flowing. You’ll unload and move materials, keep hoppers and feeders clean, do color checks, and use a Technimark forklift license while helping production stay on track.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.