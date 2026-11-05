Chicago’s Street Psychiatry Pilot Meets People Where They Are

Two Teams Are Building Trust One Patient at a Time. Finding Housing for Those Patients May Be the Hardest Part.

A new pilot program has launched in Chicago that aims to provide low-barrier psychiatric care to people right where they are. Teams of healthcare workers travel to shelters, encampments, transit stations, and parks to bring essential services to those who need them.

The model is a relatively uncommon approach to behavioral health care for Chicago’s most vulnerable populations, and only a handful of cities, like Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, currently embrace similar programs. But if this pilot proves effective, it could start catching on nationwide.

$16.2 Million for Mental Health

In April, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced $16.2 million in funding as part of its launch of the Healthy Chicago Mental Health Collective, the latest phase of the Mental Health Equity Initiative. The funding came primarily from Opioid Settlement Funds, Ryan White Part A Funds, and a variety of corporate funds, and was distributed among more than 50 organizations across the city.

“Chicago is building a mental health system that meets people where they are, rooted in dignity, equity, and care,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Through the Healthy Chicago Mental Health Collective, we are expanding access to culturally responsive, community-based services and bringing together a citywide network of partners to better coordinate care and reach residents with the greatest need.”

“From clinics and schools to street-level outreach, we are ensuring every resident, regardless of income, immigration status, or neighborhood, can get the support they need,” Johnson continued. “This is how we close gaps, invest in healing, and create a safer, healthier Chicago for all.”

The Healthy Chicago Mental Health Collective (HC-MHC) includes a range of services, including outpatient therapy, peer support, case management, crisis intervention, and now mobile behavioral health services. The program focuses its efforts on areas within Chicago with the highest levels of uninsured people and unmet needs for mental health treatment. The new Street Psychiatry program grew out of that focus, allowing health workers to deliver care directly to those facing the greatest barriers to receiving it.

Psychiatry in the Streets

After receiving $350,000 in funding from HC-MHC, the University of Illinois Chicago Community Outreach Program (COIP) partnered with UI Health Mile Square to organize two teams of mental health workers to begin the pilot Street Psychiatry program. Representatives from the two organizations released this short statement to mark the occasion:

“UI Health Mile Square and COIP are proud to partner with CDPH to bring care directly to those who need it most. Through the launch of a mobile street psychiatry program, we are expanding access for individuals who face significant barriers to traditional clinic-based services and advancing equitable, community-centered care.”

Services are also provided by the City of Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response & Engagement (CARE) Team and RUSH, in partnership with Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center, which received $698,913 in HC-MHC funding.

Each care team consists of a psychiatrist, a primary care doctor, a nurse practitioner, a social worker, a peer specialist, and a certified drug and alcohol counselor. A month after starting, the two care teams had enrolled 6 patients each, about halfway to their end-of-year goal and a quarter of the way to the end goal of having 25 patients supported by each Street Psychiatry team.

Care Built Around Each Person

The strength of this program is in its ability to tailor its responses closely to the needs of the people it seeks to serve. First, the program’s efforts are focused on areas with a high level of unmet mental healthcare needs and a low level of health insurance coverage, like Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Austin, Humboldt Park, North and South Lawndale, Archer Heights, Gage Park, West Lawn, Ashburn, Englewood, West Englewood, and South Chicago. Within those areas, teams mobilize where patients are — in encampments and shelters, on public transit, or in parks and other popular public places.

But on an even more granular level, the behavioral health care provided by the Street Psychiatry pilot program is tailored to the individual. The program builds and maintains relationships with each patient, and as trust grows, treatment can deepen. Treatment success is judged relative to the goals of the particular patient. Good results may include medication adherence, reduced ER visits, or improvement in certain symptoms, based on what the patient is trying to achieve through treatment.

Housing placements may also be considered a symbol of success, and to some, housing is a necessary part of healthcare. Unfortunately, supportive housing options in Chicago are in short supply compared to the number of people who need them, as is so often the case.

Team members are trained to provide culturally responsive and trauma-informed care, and they are also guided by peers with experience of homelessness, mental health struggles, or addiction who can address any blind spots. Rather than asking patients to enter a clinical environment they may not be comfortable with, care is conducted where they are, at their pace.

The program creates an all-new way for Chicagoans to get ongoing care, something that can be very difficult for people who are homeless or housing insecure to access regularly. Making mental health care easier to access and more readily available makes it more likely the people who need it will get it, which helps everyone — including providers discouraged by the depth and breadth of the unmet need.

Speaking with WTTW, Ryann Billitteri, a project manager in the office of substance use and recovery services at the CDPH, had this to say, “As a provider, there’s no feeling more defeated than knowing someone needs help and not having the tools, resources, or flexibility to meet them where they are…Programs like these are changing that.”