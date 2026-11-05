Palantir (PLTR) Just Doubled Sales. Now What?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) nearly doubled its revenue last quarter. Sales jumped 96% year over year to $2.3 billion. US commercial revenue soared 148% and topped US government revenue for the first time ever. That’s a remarkable shift for a company built on intelligence contracts. Financial pros took notice. Palantir drew 5,996 searches in the last month, according to our TrackStar data. Only Microsoft (MSFT) pulled more interest among AI software names. Yet the stock carries a price tag that makes even bulls flinch. So the question is simple. Can growth this fast justify a valuation this rich? Palantir’s Business Palantir started in 2003 with software for US counterterrorism work. Today, it turns scattered data into decisions for armies, factories, and airlines alike. Its edge is the Ontology. This layer maps an organization’s data, assets, and workflows into one model that AI agents can act on. Palantir sells four platforms: Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Clients range from the US Army and the FAA to NVIDIA (NVDA) and Hexion, a 170-year-old chemical maker. Palantir segments its business into the following areas: Commercial (50.5% of total revenues) - Sells Foundry and AIP to private companies that want AI to run their operations

(50.5% of total revenues) - Sells Foundry and AIP to private companies that want AI to run their operations Government (49.5% of total revenues) - Supplies software to defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies in the US and allied nations The third quarter was a blowout. Revenue climbed 20% from the prior quarter alone, while GAAP earnings hit $0.44 per share. Customers keep spending more, too. Net dollar retention reached 165%, and Palantir closed 212 deals worth at least $1 million. Management now pushes sovereign AI. Palantir fine-tunes open models on a client’s own data inside the Ontology, so the customer owns the result. One sovereign model beat a frontier model and cut costs by 95% in early tests. NVIDIA now uses this approach for its own supply chain. Defense remains a pillar. The Army awarded Palantir a prime agreement to produce eight TITAN systems, its AI ground station. Management expects full-year revenue of $8.5 billion. US commercial sales should top $3.6 billion, a growth rate of at least 143%. Financials Source: Stock Analysis Palantir’s growth curve looks almost unreal. Trailing revenue reached $7.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion in 2020. Better yet, margins exploded as sales scaled. Gross margin rose to 84.7% from 80.3% in 2024. The real magic sits below that line. Operating expenses rose to $2.9 billion from $2.0 billion in 2024, while revenue more than doubled. That lifted operating margin to 45.6% from just 10.8% two years ago. Cash flow tells the same story. Palantir produced $4.1 billion in free cash flow over the past year, a 55.6% margin. The business needs almost no capital. CAPEX totaled just $30.0 million in the first nine months of the year. Palantir pays no dividend and buys back very little stock. Diluted shares rose to 2,572 million from 2,451 million in 2024. The balance sheet is spotless. The company holds $10.4 billion in cash and Treasuries with zero debt. Valuation Source: Seeking Alpha Here’s the catch. Palantir trades at 152.5x trailing GAAP earnings and 115.3x forward earnings. Microsoft fetches just 26.5x trailing earnings, while IBM (IBM) sits at 21.6x. Cash flow offers no relief. Palantir trades at 126.0x cash flow, above Snowflake (SNOW) at 81.8x and miles above Microsoft at 19.2x. The one bright spot is a trailing GAAP PEG ratio of 0.5. That’s the lowest in the group, a sign that profit growth helps offset the premium. Growth Source: Seeking Alpha No one here comes close on the top line. Palantir grew revenue 78.9% over the past year, compared to 32.0% for Snowflake and 17.9% for Microsoft. C3.ai (AI) went the other way, with sales down 37.6%. Forward estimates call for 62.9% growth at Palantir. Its levered free cash flow grew at a 70.2% annual pace over three years, nearly triple Snowflake’s 24.7%. Profitability Source: Seeking Alpha Palantir’s 84.8% gross margin crushes Microsoft’s 67.7% and Snowflake’s 67.0%. Its 49.0% net margin also leads the pack. Microsoft still wins on EBIT margin at 47.1% versus 42.8% for Palantir. But Palantir posts the best levered free cash flow margin at 35.1%. Snowflake follows at 32.0%, while IBM trails at 17.7%. Our Opinion 6/10 Palantir may run the best business on this list. It grows faster, earns fatter margins, and holds more cash than debt by a mile. The problem is price. At 152.5x earnings, the stock leaves no room for a stumble. Any slowdown in US commercial growth could hit shares hard. Stock compensation and steady dilution also chip away at the per-share story. We love the company. We’d wait for a pullback before we buy the stock.