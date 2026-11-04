The ETF Made Money. Investors Lost Money.

An ETF can rally and generate positive annualized returns—yet investors who bought it along the way can still lose money. Consider what Morningstar discovered in its August 2026Mind the Gap report. It's a pretty staggering example of what bad timing can do to an investment. Looking at the first group of spot bitcoin ETFs, Morningstar found that these funds generated an aggregate annualized total return of approximately 8.5% from January 2024 through June 30, 2026. However, over that same period, the average dollar invested in those ETFs lost approximately 5.8% annually. The ETFs made money, but the average dollar invested in them lost money. That's a difference of more than 14 percentage points annually. The difference between an ETF's return and your return We've spent considerable time in recent Juices looking at what goes on inside ETFs. We've examined holdings, weighting strategies, portfolio overlap and how an ETF can change over time without its owner making a single trade. But there's another variable in this equation, and it's something investors have more control over. When they buy and sell. Here's a simple example to illustrate what we're talking about. Let's say you invest $1,000 in an ETF trading at $100 per share. One year later, the ETF trades at $150. You've done pretty well, so you invest another $1,000. A year after that, the ETF is trading at $120. Over the two-year period, the ETF's share price increased 20%, from $100 to $120. Not bad. But you invested $2,000 in total and now own approximately 16.67 shares worth $2,000. Your $2,000 investment hasn't gained anything, even though the ETF's share price increased 20% over the two-year period. We're ignoring dividends and other distributions to keep the example simple, but you get the idea. The timing and amount of money invested can produce a very different result from the fund's published performance. And Morningstar has spent years studying just how significant this difference can be. The return gap is bigger than you might expect Morningstar's latest report examined nearly 23,000 U.S. mutual funds and ETFs, comparing their performance with what the average dollar invested actually earned. The researchers distinguish between an investment's total return, which generally assumes buying at the beginning and holding throughout the measurement period, and its dollar-weighted investor return, which accounts for money flowing in and out along the way. Over the ten years ended December 31, 2025, ETFs generated an aggregate annualized total return of approximately 11.2%. But the average dollar invested in those ETFs earned about 9.5% annually. That's roughly a 1.6-percentage-point annual shortfall, based on Morningstar's unrounded calculations. And the differences varied quite a bit depending on the type of ETF. For U.S. equity ETFs, the gap was relatively small. These funds returned approximately 13.7% annually, while the average dollar invested earned 13.2%. Investors in international stock ETFs, on the other hand, experienced a considerably larger gap of approximately 2.5 percentage points annually. These are aggregate figures, not the results of any particular ETF or individual investor. Still, they illustrate something important about the relationship between investment performance and investor outcomes. Simply identifying an investment that performs well doesn't guarantee you'll capture its performance.