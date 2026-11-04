undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
The ETF Made Money. Investors Lost Money.
By The Juice,3 days ago
Proprietary Data Insights
Top Crypto ETF Searches This Month
The ETF Made Money. Investors Lost Money.
An ETF can rally and generate positive annualized returns—yet investors who bought it along the way can still lose money.
Consider what Morningstar discovered in its August 2026Mind the Gap report. It's a pretty staggering example of what bad timing can do to an investment.
Looking at the first group of spot bitcoin ETFs, Morningstar found that these funds generated an aggregate annualized total return of approximately 8.5% from January 2024 through June 30, 2026.
However, over that same period, the average dollar invested in those ETFs lost approximately 5.8% annually.
The ETFs made money, but the average dollar invested in them lost money.
That's a difference of more than 14 percentage points annually.
The difference between an ETF's return and your return
We've spent considerable time in recent Juices looking at what goes on inside ETFs. We've examined holdings, weighting strategies, portfolio overlap and how an ETF can change over time without its owner making a single trade.
But there's another variable in this equation, and it's something investors have more control over.
When they buy and sell.
Here's a simple example to illustrate what we're talking about.
Let's say you invest $1,000 in an ETF trading at $100 per share. One year later, the ETF trades at $150. You've done pretty well, so you invest another $1,000.
A year after that, the ETF is trading at $120.
Over the two-year period, the ETF's share price increased 20%, from $100 to $120. Not bad.
But you invested $2,000 in total and now own approximately 16.67 shares worth $2,000.
Your $2,000 investment hasn't gained anything, even though the ETF's share price increased 20% over the two-year period.
We're ignoring dividends and other distributions to keep the example simple, but you get the idea. The timing and amount of money invested can produce a very different result from the fund's published performance.
And Morningstar has spent years studying just how significant this difference can be.
The return gap is bigger than you might expect
Morningstar's latest report examined nearly 23,000 U.S. mutual funds and ETFs, comparing their performance with what the average dollar invested actually earned.
The researchers distinguish between an investment's total return, which generally assumes buying at the beginning and holding throughout the measurement period, and its dollar-weighted investor return, which accounts for money flowing in and out along the way.
Over the ten years ended December 31, 2025, ETFs generated an aggregate annualized total return of approximately 11.2%.
But the average dollar invested in those ETFs earned about 9.5% annually.
That's roughly a 1.6-percentage-point annual shortfall, based on Morningstar's unrounded calculations.
And the differences varied quite a bit depending on the type of ETF.
For U.S. equity ETFs, the gap was relatively small. These funds returned approximately 13.7% annually, while the average dollar invested earned 13.2%.
Investors in international stock ETFs, on the other hand, experienced a considerably larger gap of approximately 2.5 percentage points annually.
These are aggregate figures, not the results of any particular ETF or individual investor. Still, they illustrate something important about the relationship between investment performance and investor outcomes.
Simply identifying an investment that performs well doesn't guarantee you'll capture its performance.
Continued...
What happened with bitcoin?
The bitcoin example takes this idea to another level.
Morningstar found that significant amounts of money flowed into bitcoin ETFs after bitcoin had already experienced substantial gains, particularly during early 2024 and the first half of 2025. More recently, investors withdrew money as prices declined, effectively locking in losses.
In other words, investors piled into these ETFs after big gains and, in some cases, headed for the exits during the downturn.
It’s a classic case of buying high and selling low and, in some cases, probably chasing ETFs.
That said, we shouldn't assume that every investor return gap reflects people getting emotional or making foolish decisions.
Investors regularly contribute money from their paychecks, rebalance portfolios, withdraw money to pay expenses or make other perfectly reasonable transactions. Depending on the sequence of returns, those cash flows can also affect dollar-weighted performance.
And sometimes investor timing works in their favor. Morningstar found that investors in certain buffer ETFs actually earned higher dollar-weighted returns than the funds' aggregate total returns during the periods studied.
So the difference can work both ways.
But the bitcoin numbers demonstrate what can happen when considerable sums of money flow into an investment after a rally, particularly when the investment itself is highly volatile.
There's another decision after you buy the ETF
This is where our recent ETF analysis comes together.
The Juice has spent months discussing what investors should consider before adding ETFs to their portfolios. The holdings, concentration, weighting methodology, and intended purpose of the fund all deserve attention.
But selecting an ETF is only part of the process. You have to have a strong rationale for why it belongs in your portfolio and a strategy for managing the position.
Is it a core position that you intend to accumulate over many years? Is it a more specialized allocation you're willing to adjust as your objectives change? Are you investing regularly, or making occasional larger purchases based on market conditions?
Answering these questions should give you more reasonable expectations and a better sense of how all the ETFs in your portfolio work together to create a strategically sound whole.
The Bottom Line: An ETF's published return tells you what happened to the investment over a particular period. It doesn't necessarily tell you what happened to the money investors put into it.
Morningstar's research demonstrates how wide that difference can become, particularly with investments that attract substantial money after strong performance.
Investors can't control what an ETF does next. But they can exercise considerable control over how they allocate money to it, when they add or withdraw funds, and whether those decisions fit their broader investment objectives.
It’s easy to pick a good ETF. There are literally thousands of great options. But even a world-class ETF doesn’t belong in your portfolio if you don’t have a sensible strategy for actually owning it.
News & Insights
Freshly Squeezed
Want to get content like this directly to your inbox? Then we urge you to sign up for our newsletter here