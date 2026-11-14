⚠️ Village offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The Village of Inverness offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Offices will reopen on Monday, November 30 at 9:00 a.m.

If you need to handle any Village business, plan to do it before November 26 or wait until after 9:00 a.m. on November 30. Regular services will not be available during the closure days.