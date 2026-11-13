📅 Free “Houseplants 101” talk with Garden Club of Inverness

Love your garden and want your houseplants to thrive too? On Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., the Garden Club of Inverness is hosting horticulturist and author Amanda Thomsen for a free program, “Houseplants 101.”

The event will be at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067.

Amanda will focus on helping outdoor gardeners care for and maintain houseplants. There will be plants and plant-care materials used during the program, and many items will be available to buy afterward if you’re interested.

All are welcome to attend, and no registration or fee is mentioned. Just show up, learn some tips, and maybe bring a little cash if you’d like to purchase plants or supplies after the talk.