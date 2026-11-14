A male dog, about 2–6 years old, was found near Lecanto Highway and Leisure Boulevard in Lecanto and is now at Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd., Inverness, FL (ID#62075587). He has no microchip; his owner can reclaim him or join a wait list by calling 352-746-8400, and if he is not reclaimed he will be available for adoption on November 17, 2026.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Adopt a Citrus County Animal Shelter Pet