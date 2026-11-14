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🐱 Playful Inverness Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Inverness has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting at Citrus County Animal Services for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit the shelter.
Oscar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Oscar is a handsome tuxedo gentleman with striking eyes and a sharp black-and-white coat. He’s described as a distinguished fellow who enjoys comfy spots to relax, fun toys to bat around, and cozy places for catnaps. The shelter notes he may do best in a home without young children so he can feel safe and settled.
👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kappie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Tiny tuxedo Kappie is a baby Domestic Shorthair with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at a great age to learn the routines of a new home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Kappie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Po
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Po is a sleek all-black baby boy, a classic house panther in the making. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Po and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Master Viper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Master Viper is a baby gray Domestic Shorthair with a fun, memorable name and soft coloring. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and learn what a real home feels like.
👉 Meet Master Viper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mei Mei
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Mei Mei is another sweet gray baby, perfect for someone who loves soft, muted coats and kitten energy. She’s waiting for a family to help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Mei Mei and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zhen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Zhen is a mostly black baby girl with a sleek coat and bright eyes. She’s young and adaptable, ready to fit into many types of homes.
👉 Meet Zhen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Master Tigress
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Master Tigress is a baby with rich brown/chocolate coloring. With a name like hers, she’s sure to be a fun little character as she grows.
👉 Meet Master Tigress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kattie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Kattie is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair, a bright little kitten who will stand out in any home. She’s ready for toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.
👉 Meet Kattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple sauce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Apple sauce is a baby girl with warm brown/chocolate coloring and a sweet name to match. She’s waiting for someone to scoop her up and take her home.
👉 Meet Apple sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Inverness, FL, please consider visiting Citrus County Animal Services or giving them a call at (352) 746-8408 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.