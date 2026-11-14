Inverness has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting at Citrus County Animal Services for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit the shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Oscar is a handsome tuxedo gentleman with striking eyes and a sharp black-and-white coat. He’s described as a distinguished fellow who enjoys comfy spots to relax, fun toys to bat around, and cozy places for catnaps. The shelter notes he may do best in a home without young children so he can feel safe and settled.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Tiny tuxedo Kappie is a baby Domestic Shorthair with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at a great age to learn the routines of a new home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Kappie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Po is a sleek all-black baby boy, a classic house panther in the making. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Po and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / blue

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Master Viper is a baby gray Domestic Shorthair with a fun, memorable name and soft coloring. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and learn what a real home feels like.

👉 Meet Master Viper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / blue

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Mei Mei is another sweet gray baby, perfect for someone who loves soft, muted coats and kitten energy. She’s waiting for a family to help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Mei Mei and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Zhen is a mostly black baby girl with a sleek coat and bright eyes. She’s young and adaptable, ready to fit into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Zhen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Master Tigress is a baby with rich brown/chocolate coloring. With a name like hers, she’s sure to be a fun little character as she grows.

👉 Meet Master Tigress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Kattie is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair, a bright little kitten who will stand out in any home. She’s ready for toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.

👉 Meet Kattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Apple sauce is a baby girl with warm brown/chocolate coloring and a sweet name to match. She’s waiting for someone to scoop her up and take her home.

👉 Meet Apple sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Inverness, FL, please consider visiting Citrus County Animal Services or giving them a call at (352) 746-8408 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.