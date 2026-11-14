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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Inverness
Looking for a loyal friend in Inverness, FL? These dogs at Citrus County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Sadie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Sadie is a medium mixed-breed girl with a lovely tan coat, waiting at Citrus County Animal Services for someone to choose her. Her low adoption fee includes the care she’s received at the shelter and helps them keep saving more dogs.
👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Shelter name in listing: Poptart
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female (spayed)
- Weight: ~43 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested, vaccinated
- Personality with dogs: Soft, playful style; enjoyed playing with another dog she came in with
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd., Inverness, FL
- Phone: (352) 746-8408
Listed as Poptart in her description, Nala is a sweet, people-loving young dog who enjoys gentle, playful time with other pups. She’s fully vetted and ready to go home—just bring the love.
👉 Meet Nala ("Poptart") and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray Ambu Hwy 41/Hwy200 Ava
- Name on microchip: Ambu
- Status: Stray; may become adoptable if not reclaimed
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~27 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee (if adoptable): $60
- Found area: Near Red’s restaurant on Hwy 200, Dunnellon
- Availability: Will become available if not reclaimed by 11/18/26
- Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services
- Phone (to reclaim or wait list): (352) 746-8400 / (352) 746-8408
Ambu is a microchipped senior boy who was found near Hwy 200 in Dunnellon. The shelter is trying to reach his registered owner. If he isn’t reclaimed, he’ll be looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy his golden years. You can also ask to be added to his wait list.
👉 Meet Ambu and follow his status on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Inverness, FL, please consider visiting Citrus County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person, or give them a call to ask about adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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