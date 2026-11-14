Looking for a loyal friend in Inverness, FL? These dogs at Citrus County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 746-8408

Sadie is a medium mixed-breed girl with a lovely tan coat, waiting at Citrus County Animal Services for someone to choose her. Her low adoption fee includes the care she’s received at the shelter and helps them keep saving more dogs.

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter name in listing: Poptart

Poptart Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female (spayed)

Female (spayed) Weight: ~43 lbs

~43 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $60

Health: Spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested, vaccinated

Spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested, vaccinated Personality with dogs: Soft, playful style; enjoyed playing with another dog she came in with

Soft, playful style; enjoyed playing with another dog she came in with Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services , 4030 S. Airport Rd., Inverness, FL

, 4030 S. Airport Rd., Inverness, FL Phone: (352) 746-8408

Listed as Poptart in her description, Nala is a sweet, people-loving young dog who enjoys gentle, playful time with other pups. She’s fully vetted and ready to go home—just bring the love.

👉 Meet Nala ("Poptart") and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on microchip: Ambu

Ambu Status: Stray; may become adoptable if not reclaimed

Stray; may become adoptable if not reclaimed Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~27 lbs

~27 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee (if adoptable): $60

Found area: Near Red’s restaurant on Hwy 200, Dunnellon

Near Red’s restaurant on Hwy 200, Dunnellon Availability: Will become available if not reclaimed by 11/18/26

Will become available if not reclaimed by Shelter: Citrus County Animal Services

Phone (to reclaim or wait list): (352) 746-8400 / (352) 746-8408

Ambu is a microchipped senior boy who was found near Hwy 200 in Dunnellon. The shelter is trying to reach his registered owner. If he isn’t reclaimed, he’ll be looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy his golden years. You can also ask to be added to his wait list.

👉 Meet Ambu and follow his status on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Inverness, FL, please consider visiting Citrus County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person, or give them a call to ask about adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.