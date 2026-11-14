📢 Local Girl Scouts lead bullying‑prevention project at Pine Bend

Two former Pine Bend Elementary students, Giana and Ryleigh, now at Inver Grove Heights Middle School, are working on their Girl Scout Silver Award by giving back to their old school.

They chose bullying prevention as their focus. Last school year, they designed and hung colorful hallway posters at Pine Bend with messages like “Grow with kindness,” “I am enough,” and “You are amazing. You are unique. You are creative. You are brave.”

This year, they wrote and illustrated an age‑appropriate short story called “The Group Chat.” It tells the story of a student whose classmates post mean comments in a group chat, and how everyone learns to be kind. The girls visited Pine Bend classrooms to read the story and talk with younger students about treating others kindly.

They are now translating the story into Spanish and working on turning it into a resource other schools can use for bullying prevention.