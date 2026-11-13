Inver Grove Heights has some strong IT roles right now, especially for folks with cloud, architecture, and support experience. If you’re in tech and open to a new move, these are worth a look.

Employer: KellyMitchell Group (consulting for CHS)

KellyMitchell Group (consulting for CHS) Location: Remote , based out of Inver Grove Heights, MN

, based out of Type: Contract, W-2 only (no C2C)

(no C2C) Pay: $63.00–$90.00/hour

Architect end-to-end customer onboarding solutions using AWS, Confluent Cloud/Kafka, PostgreSQL, SAP MDG, and Snowflake. Great fit if you like big-picture design, API-led integrations, and event-driven systems, and want strong hourly pay plus benefits as a contractor.

Employer: CHS Inc.

Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN (onsite/IT group)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed) + bonus potential

Lead IT support efforts for CHS employees and international users, including executive-level support and overnight/rotating shifts (6 pm–6 am, weekends/holidays as needed). Ideal if you have 3+ years in IT support, know ITSM best practices, and enjoy coaching others and improving service performance.

Employer: Turnberry Solutions

Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN – 100% Remote

Type: Contract (8+ months)

Pay: $130,000–$185,000/year or hourly equivalent

Senior engineering role building customer-facing apps with .NET, C#, Angular 16+, TypeScript, plus Okta auth, AWS, and Terraform. Good match if you have 10+ years dev experience, like technical leadership and mentoring, and want a high-comp role with modern cloud and identity tooling.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good IT roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.